Sleigh Bells Going On Tour, Get Alexis’ Sweet Denim Shorts!

Brooklyn’s fuzzed-out rock duo Sleigh Bells has just announced that they’ll be headlining a whole bunch of shows this spring (as well as opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers a few times this year) in support of their sophomore release, Reign of Terror.

Get ready to throw down at one heck of a rock party at a music venue near you (check out all the tour dates down below) by copping a pair of distressed denim cut-offs, just like lead singer Alexis Krauss!

Meet Bambi and Mansonno, they aren’t the names of two Las Vegas street walkers, but rather the name of a denim brand based out of the UK that’s run by a trendy boyfriend-girlfriend duo (cute, huh?).

The label was started last year by founder Polly O’Connell by coincidence, who decided to customize a pair of Levi’s denim shorts for herself and got great feedback from friends. Apparently, other gals around the block also wanted a pair of Polly’s cut-offs, so she and her beau Jim Cubitt decided to set up shop to sell those babies.

Bambi and Manson offers both pre-made and customizable styles for each girl. Alexis has been spotted just about everywhere these days in a few of her own customized B&M shortsfrom her candy-colored shorts in the new “Comeback Kid” video to the band’s recent performance on Saturday Night Live.

Denim cut-offs are also a great piece to have in your closet during those in-between seasons (like now)just put them over a pair of tights or leggings when it’s cold, or just go bare-legged when the weather gets warmer.

Head over toBambi and Manson now to check out their latest styles, or get in the DIY spirit by ordering a customized pair of your own!

02.28 Glasgow, Scotland: ran Mr

03.01 London, England: Electric Ballroom

03.02 Manchester, England: Sound Control

03.03 Brighton, England: Concorde 2

03.05 Paris, France: La Machine du Moulin Rouge

03.07 Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzber

03.08 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Melkweg

03.26 Toronto, Ontario: Phoenix Concert Theatre

03.27 Washington, DC: 9:30 Club

04.03 San Diego, CA: 4th & B

04.04 Pomona, CA: Fox Theater

04.05 San Francisco, CA: Warfield

04.07 Portland, OR: Roseland Theater

04.08 Seattle, WA: Showbox at SoDo

04.09 Vancouver, British Columbia: Commodore Ballroom

04.12 Salt Lake City, UT: The Depot

04.13 Denver, CO: Ogden Theatre

04.14 Omaha, NE: Slowdown

04.16 Oklahoma City, OK: Diamond Ballroom

04.17 Dallas, TX: Granada Theatre

04.18 Houston, TX: Warehouse Live

04.20 Georgetown, TX: Southwestern University’s Corbin J Roberston Center

04.21 Nashville, TN: Vanderbilt University’s Alumni Lawn

04.23 Columbia, MO: The Blue Note

04.24 Iowa City, IA: University of Iowa’s IMU Main Lounge

04.25 Detroit, MI: St. Andrews Hall

04.27/28 Toronto, Ontario: Air Canada Centre

04.30 Ottawa, Ontario: ScotiaBank Place

05.02 Montreal, Quebec: Bell Centre

05.04 Newark, NJ: Prudential Center

05.07 Boston, MA: TD Garden

05.10 Washington, DC: Verizon Center

05.11 Philadelphia, PA: Wells Fargo Center

