Sleigh Bells Going On Tour, Get Alexis’ Sweet Denim Shorts!

Brooklyn’s fuzzed-out rock duo Sleigh Bells has just announced that they’ll be headlining a whole bunch of shows this spring (as well as opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers a few times this year) in support of their sophomore release, Reign of Terror.
Get ready to throw down at one heck of a rock party at a music venue near you (check out all the tour dates down below) by copping a pair of distressed denim cut-offs, just like lead singer Alexis Krauss!
Meet Bambi and Mansonno, they aren’t the names of two Las Vegas street walkers, but rather the name of a denim brand based out of the UK that’s run by a trendy boyfriend-girlfriend duo (cute, huh?).
The label was started last year by founder Polly O’Connell by coincidence, who decided to customize a pair of Levi’s denim shorts for herself and got great feedback from friends. Apparently, other gals around the block also wanted a pair of Polly’s cut-offs, so she and her beau Jim Cubitt decided to set up shop to sell those babies.
Bambi and Manson offers both pre-made and customizable styles for each girl. Alexis has been spotted just about everywhere these days in a few of her own customized B&M shortsfrom her candy-colored shorts in the new “Comeback Kid” video to the band’s recent performance on Saturday Night Live.
Denim cut-offs are also a great piece to have in your closet during those in-between seasons (like now)just put them over a pair of tights or leggings when it’s cold, or just go bare-legged when the weather gets warmer.
Head over toBambi and Manson now to check out their latest styles, or get in the DIY spirit by ordering a customized pair of your own!
02.28 Glasgow, Scotland: ran Mr
03.01 London, England: Electric Ballroom
03.02 Manchester, England: Sound Control
03.03 Brighton, England: Concorde 2
03.05 Paris, France: La Machine du Moulin Rouge
03.07 Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzber
03.08 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Melkweg
03.26 Toronto, Ontario: Phoenix Concert Theatre
03.27 Washington, DC: 9:30 Club
04.03 San Diego, CA: 4th & B
04.04 Pomona, CA: Fox Theater
04.05 San Francisco, CA: Warfield
04.07 Portland, OR: Roseland Theater
04.08 Seattle, WA: Showbox at SoDo
04.09 Vancouver, British Columbia: Commodore Ballroom
04.12 Salt Lake City, UT: The Depot
04.13 Denver, CO: Ogden Theatre
04.14 Omaha, NE: Slowdown
04.16 Oklahoma City, OK: Diamond Ballroom
04.17 Dallas, TX: Granada Theatre
04.18 Houston, TX: Warehouse Live
04.20 Georgetown, TX: Southwestern University’s Corbin J Roberston Center
04.21 Nashville, TN: Vanderbilt University’s Alumni Lawn
04.23 Columbia, MO: The Blue Note
04.24 Iowa City, IA: University of Iowa’s IMU Main Lounge
04.25 Detroit, MI: St. Andrews Hall
04.27/28 Toronto, Ontario: Air Canada Centre
04.30 Ottawa, Ontario: ScotiaBank Place
05.02 Montreal, Quebec: Bell Centre
05.04 Newark, NJ: Prudential Center
05.07 Boston, MA: TD Garden
05.10 Washington, DC: Verizon Center
05.11 Philadelphia, PA: Wells Fargo Center
