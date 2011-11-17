Sky Ferreira Lands The Cover Of Rankin’s New Hunger Magazine

British fashion photographer Rankin announced last month that he will be launching yet another magazine called Hunger along with a digital counterpart called Hunger TV. According to the creative’s official website, The Hunger is set to be “a pioneering magazine and website which are designed to inspire and incite the creative hunger in us all,” as well as to use the print and online mediums as a platform to shine light on emerging young talent from various creative fields.

Hunger will highlight both established and burgeoning personalities that are pushing the norm in the worlds of art, fashion, drama, music and more. The 500+ page glossy magazine will be released biannually, and will feature absolutely no advertising.

So expect a pound or two of pure artistic awesomeness featuring a few faces you might know and a few faces you might not know.

Hunger TV launched just today and already features a gaggle of videos including interviews with actress Lucy Liu and actor Rhys Ifans (who also graces the cover of Hunger‘s first issue along with Sky Ferreira); fashion films that feature Heidi Klum, Cheryl Cole, Alice Dellal, Jeremy Scott and others; exclusive music videos like the one now live with Sky Ferreira clad in Imitation of Christ; and documentary shorts.

Take our advice when we say you need to bookmark Hunger TV ASAP, and don’t forget to get your own copy of Hunger which you can order through the magazine’s site.