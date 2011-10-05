Sky Ferreira & Joe Jonas Party It Up At CK One Shock Launch

To celebrate the launch of Calvin Klein‘s newest fragrance ck one shock, the iconic American designer brand hosted a private shindig at basement nightclub GunBar (located in New York’s nightlife-friendly Meatpacking District).

The new fragrance (available in both female and male versions) has one heck of a sexy cool ad campaign which features “It” girl songstress Sky Ferreira, British boxing champion Robert Evans, musician Ian Mellencamp and model Herieth Paul, all of whom made it out to Tuesday night’s event.

Heartthrobs Joe Jonas and Chace Crawford “shocked” the crowd the other night as the party’s special guests, as fellow party goers (including yours truly) danced it up to the DJ skills of Miss Ferreira as well as The Misshapes‘ Greg K and the straight-off-the-plane-from-Paris Leigh Lezark.

After spotting Joe Jonas (who was also on the cover of PAPER this past summer) at Tuesday’s soire, I started to wonder if Joe Jonas might turn into the next Jared Leto? Which then lead me to wonder if Jared Leto is the new hipster version of David Hasselhoff?

Does it really matter as long they still keep their hot bods in shape?