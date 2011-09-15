Sky Ferreira, Chelsea Leyland Pose For BLEACH London Zine

For New York Fashion Week, the much buzzed about BLEACH London hair salon from the U.K. has set up a temporary home in the city’s Meatpacking District, right next door to downtown favorite locale, Milk Studios.

Inside the pop-up salon space, shared with nail polish brand butter LONDON, ALDO Shoes and Blue Bottle Coffee, the BLEACH London crew have brought along their chairs, assortment of funky hair dyes and even their fun and cute, picture-filled mini-zine, featuring portrait shots of some of our favorite “It” girls.

In the second-ever zine from this overseas salon operation, we’ve managed to spot some of our favorite style muses like musical wunderkind Sky Ferreira, DJ Chelsea Leyland, fashion designer Katie Gallagher, Jack(ie) of all trades Ilirjana Alushaj and “mystery girl” Brandee Brown.

With the candy-colored backgrounds along with the amazingly styled (both hair and clothing-wise), we are completely smitten with the zine which is only giving us another reason (among the dozens we’ve already managed to compile) on why we love BLEACH London.

To see our favorite “It” girls flip it out on the pages of BLEACH Zine, check out all of the photos in the slideshow above!