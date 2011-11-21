Shot Collar: Amp Up Your Neck Flair With Cherie Lee Collars

Thanks to the Man Repeller, it looks as though the terms “wrist flair” and “arm party” have made their way into the American lexicon.

But what about collar flair? You knowthe flashy accessories you can adore around your neck?

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, just take a glance at the fun and quirky pieces from Argentinian brand Cherie Lee. From metalics to prints, these collars are great to pair with tanks, strapless bustiers and other open-neck tops.

Take a glance at a few of our favorite items in the slideshow above, and don’t forget to check out the whole range in the video flipbook below!