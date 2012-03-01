Shop This: Mara Hoffman For Madewell ’12 Swimsuit Collection

There is no way to deny the fact that the swimsuit season is slowly upon us.

Time to bare skin, hit the beach and soak up those sunny rays.

For others, just even hearing the word “swimsuit” might make them cringe.

As for someone who is in the middle (half-cringing, half-excited for the warmer months), it’s nice to know that at least there are actually some decent swimsuits out there that I can slowly ease my post-winter-weight body into…eventually.

Case in point would be the print-tastic Mara Hoffman for Madewell 2012 Swimsuit Collection that’s now available through Madewell’s website.

From string bikinis to halter-neck one-pieces, there’s something for every size and shape in an array of eye-catching, super fun prints. But with prices starting at the $190 ballpark, you’re going to want to put some shekels aside to save up for one of these kids.

Check out the collection in the slideshow above, and let us know which piece(s) you plan on copping by leaving a few words down below.