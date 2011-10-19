StyleCaster
Shop To Support The Month Of Movember

Shop To Support The Month Of Movember

Shop To Support The Month Of Movember
In honor of Movember, the month long mustache-fest organized by “Mo Bros” worldwide to fight prostate cancer, Toms has launched two new designs emblazoned with (what else?) handlebar ‘staches. The two-toned pewter kicks ($58-98) are lined with a funky houndstooth pattern, and are available in Toms’ lust-worthy Bota design. Purchasing a pair of these limited edition designs will help fund cancer research, and, as always, provide shoes to children in need. Buy your Movember shoes online or at select retailers from a company with heart and sole.

Show your support for Movember and prostate cancer research with some of these ‘stache-centric items!

1 of 10

Toms Movember Shoes, $58-$98

PalmerCash T-Shirt, $26.97

Spoon Sister Mustache Pencils, $15

iPhone Case, $22.50

Handlebar Corkscrew, $15

Mustache Pillowcase Set, $34

Pint Glass, $15

Giles & Brother Earrings, $75

Tree Ornament, $6.51

Mustache Flask, $15

