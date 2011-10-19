Shop To Support The Month Of Movember

In honor of Movember, the month long mustache-fest organized by “Mo Bros” worldwide to fight prostate cancer, Toms has launched two new designs emblazoned with (what else?) handlebar ‘staches. The two-toned pewter kicks ($58-98) are lined with a funky houndstooth pattern, and are available in Toms’ lust-worthy Bota design. Purchasing a pair of these limited edition designs will help fund cancer research, and, as always, provide shoes to children in need. Buy your Movember shoes online or at select retailers from a company with heart and sole.

Show your support for Movember and prostate cancer research with some of these ‘stache-centric items!