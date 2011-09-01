Shoe Fanatics Rejoice!: Nicholas Kirkwood to Open US Store

Amazing news for all of you shoe-crazed shoppers chilling Stateside: Nicholas Kirkwood has announced plans to open their first US flagship store in New York City, come early 2012.

The store marks the second-ever standalone retail outlet for the London-based British shoewear designer, whose first shoe boutique opened recently, just this past May in London.

According to WWD, the 1,500-square-foot flagship store will be located at 807 Washington Street in New York’s Meatpacking District.

If any of you footwear devotees are planning to camp out on the cobble stone streets till the store’s opening day, just be sure to pack your most riot-friendly Kirkwoods for quick, easy movement around the shop floor, before fellow footwear fiends snatch up all your favorite imported goodies!

[via Vogue.co.uk]