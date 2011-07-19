Shine Punch: Sebastian Professional’s Cocktail Of The Week

Attention stylistas and fashion superstars-in-the-making: Get ready to sport your chicest coifs again this week for your third opportunity to partake in StyleCaster’s and Sebastian Professional‘s Reinventor Challenge. This is your one-in-a-lifetime chance to get the celebrity treatment, as our hand-picked Reinventors will be flown out to New York City to be featured in a special photoshoot for NYLON magazine (and if you don’t know what we’re talking about, be sure to check out all the deets here).

For this week’s featured style cocktail, we’ve got a super classy hair style created by Sebastian Professional Stylist Thomas Dunkin called Shine Puncha subtlety textured side-part with smooth, clean waves that will “werk” with any face shape.

Want to re-create/imitate this show-stopping hair style? Just take a look at the step-by-step directions below on how to get the exact look or use them as a guideline for your own unique interpretation!

SHINE PUNCH

1. On damp hair, apply Sebastian Professional Trilliant from roots to ends.

2. Blow-dry hair, starting at the front and using a medium-sized round brush.

3. Section hair and roll up into medium-sized rollers spraying Shine Define on each section for body protection and shine. Let the rollers set and cool for about 15 minutes then remove.

4. Create a right side part. Make a triangular section in the front and backcomb.

5. Brushing through the waves, gather hair around to one side for a subtle,

gentle waved look. Fix triangular section back and secure into place

with a bobby pin to hold the height.

6. Finish with Shaper.

KEY SEBASTIAN PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS:

Shine Punch is our new favorite go-to hair style here at StyleCaster when us time-starved fashion folks have to put together a classy look together with only just a few minutes to spare. From fashion week presentations to after-work social gatherings, Shine Punch is an effortlessly chic hairdo, perfect for all sorts of stylish situations!

So get ready to break out the hair products, styling tools and one hot helping of attitude because we’re going to keep a close eye on all you Reinventors-in-the-making. Just don’t forget to upload your photos on the “What’s Next” page or else you might miss your moment in the limelight!

To read more about our relationship with Sebastian Professional, visit cmp.ly/3.