Shelter Serra: His Sculptural Objects Have Something to Say

There’s no denying that Shelter Serra is a distinctive name. After hearing it once, you’re likely to remember it, and you should. This artist has made a name for himself (so to speak) in the art world by creating pieces inspired by the influences of American and urban materialism.

Shelter’s no stranger to the world of art, with his uncle being sculptor Richard Serra (a name contemporary art students are certainly familiar with), and even Shelter’s mother would make paintings and figurines while he was growing up in Northern California. In an environment that valued creativity, pursuing art seemed natural. “In elementary school, painting, clay and woodshop were as important as math, science and social studies,” he said.

Painting in elementary school eventually led to illegally spray-painting murals post high school. Now, Shelter’s artwork uses a variety of materials to play on themes of consumerism and pop culture. “My process involves making objects using industrial processes while trying not to lose the nuances of something handmade,” he said. Plaster casting and elaborate stereolithography to create artwork from 3-D designs have been some of his more recent favorite techniques.

In 2009, Shelter used cast platinum silicone to create a piece that had some fashonistas talking. The Homemade Herms Birkin Bag was a cast of a knockoff of the must-have accessory. Shelter made 20 non-functional homemade Birkins that sold for $2,500 each. You may think that the artist behind such a piece wouldn’t be a fan of high fashion, but this isn’t the case for Shelter who says he admires the industry immensely.

“Refining an aesthetic and making beautiful objects, whether that be a dress, bag or sculpture is a celebration of pure creativity and personal vision,” said Shelter. “I also greatly respect the influence fashion industry has on a global scale, and its ability to transcend and permeate cultural differences.”

Shelter is continually inspired by both the visual world and the cultural climate that continually surround us. Right now, he is working on a series of replicas of 1970s car engines and a life-size Hummer 2 carved from a block of marble.

“In making a certain lexicon of sculptural objects, some that reflect contemporary issues, I hope to make people more aware of their own place in time,” noted Shelter.

Shelter’s sculptural objects have appeared in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad, a few of which you can check out in the slideshow above.

After taking a second to think about what all of his artwork means, you’re likely to come away with more than just the artist’s name. Perhaps, you might just gain a new perspective on materialism in today’s society.

[Photos courtesy of Shelter Serra]