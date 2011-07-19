Shaken Up: Sebastian Professional’s Cocktail Of The Week

Attention stylistas and fashion superstars-in-the-making: Get ready to once again sport your chicest coifs to win StyleCaster’s and Sebastian Professional‘s Reinventor Challenge. This is your one-in-a-lifetime chance to win an amazing opportunity to be flown out to New York City and be featured in a special photoshoot for NYLON magazine (and if you don’t know what we’re talking about, be sure to check out all the deets here).

For this week’s featured style cocktail, we’re rolling out a brand new ‘do by Sebastian Professional Stylist Christina McCarver called Shaken Upa ferociously fierce mane perfect for any femme fatale whose ready to rock and roll all night, and party everyday.

Want to re-create/imitate this show-stopping hair style? Just take a look at the step-by-step directions below on how to get the exact look or use them as a guideline for your own unique interpretation!

SHAKEN UP

1. Prep hair with Sebastian Professional Potion 9.

2. Apply a liberal amount of Mousse Forte to the roots.

3. Flip head upside down and blow-dry the roots to hold in the volume.

4. Section hair and spray each section with Shaper before curling with a large barrel

curling iron. Roll and pin each section against the head for maximum volume.

5. Release the set and brush out the curls. Crimp the base of the crown

with a micro-crimper to add volume and texture to the base.

6. Finish with Shaper.



KEY SEBASTIAN PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS:

What better way to turn the volume up to eleven than with this week’s Shaken Up hairdo?! Pretty easy to rock out for any headbangers ball you might be attending in the near future, this no-frills, bedhead-friendly style will be able to withstand anyone’s nonstop partying agenda!

So get ready to break out the hair products, styling tools and one hot helping of attitude because we’re going to keep a close eye on all you Reinventors-in-the-making. Just don’t forget to upload your photos on the “What’s Next” page or else you might miss your moment in the limelight!

To read more about our relationship with Sebastian Professional, visit cmp.ly/3.