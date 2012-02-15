Shake & Snake: Cobrasnake Debuts Collab With Colette & Vans

Fact: The best place to ever have a party of any sorts (birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, 80th wedding anniversaries, etc…) would be at New York City favorite Shake Shack.

I learned this fun tidbit this past Sunday night at a private party for the upcoming release of The Cobrasnake and colette‘s shoe collaboration with Vans. The Californian party photographer has teamed up with the trendsetting Parisian boutique to create a fun, all-American twist on the Classic Vans shoe style, called The Era.

The limited edition Vans Era shoe is made with premium 6oz canvas, cotton laces, natural drill linings, a leather collar and a whole wheat bun (mmmm, tasty).

Featuring a yummy buger design that totally makes me reminisce about the old school Burger King Kids Club from the late 80s, early 90s, these kicks are perfect to rock if you’re going to be running with the 90s revival trend this spring and summer.

The burger joint inspired shoes will be available starting March 1, exclusively at colette in Paris. For those us that don’t live in the French capital, thankfully colette’s website offers international shipping!

Be sure to check out the few Instagram snaps from Sunday’s launch party at the Shake Shack in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood in the slideshow above.

