SGC N-Y-C’s Fall 2011 Video is Pure Wardrobe Inspiration

AWESOME INDIE CLOTHING BRAND ALERT: The relaxed, “downtown cool”-esque label known as SGC N-Y-C has recently come to our attention here at the StyleCaster office. And I for one am totally digging their too-cool-for-school, blog-worthy jersey pieces that look effortlessly chic on just about every body type.

With fall just around the corner, I’m sure many of you are already looking for sources of inspiration for your autumn wardrobe. May I then suggest to you this super cute, super fun video look book from SGC N-Y-C, posted below, featuring their fall 2011 collection.

From knit sweater dresses mixed with leather, to sheer jersey tops, and to satin, tailored mini evening jackets, there is something for everyone to love in this latest collection, whether you’re a downtown darling in New York or a Hollywood hipster in LA…or even if you’re a super trendy fashion blogger who is stuck in the middle-of-nowhere suburbia!