Sexy To Serious, Diesel Creates Denim For Every Attitude

Looking for the perfect alternative to bougie (pronounced “boo-shgee”) luxury denim? Then why not treat your legs to some fearlessly fashionable jeans from Italian denim experts Diesel.
For their Spring Summer 2012 Preview collection, Diesel made a range jeans perfect for any attitude, literally. Aptly titled “Fit Your Attitude,” the five styles in Diesel’s latest denim collection will surely make any woman feel sexy and confident, thanks to each pair’s special little details.
With features like side seams that are molded to the body and double stitched to balance the front and back, as well as higher yokes and bigger back pockets that will make your derrire look better, the only downside to this collection is choosing which one style is perfect to fit your own attitude!
Check out all of the five styles in the slideshow above, including StyleCaster office favorite Grupee, and let us know which ones you’ll be rocking in the comments section below!
BOOTZEE: "Jeans perfect for dressing up and hard days work, to feel sensual and sophisticated. A thin bootcut leg on a regular slim fit, with higher back pockets and a regular rise."
Starting at $148, available at Diesel
GETLEGG: "A slim-fit pair of jeans with skinny legs but wider at the knee and with a higher back thats perfect for a real and positive girl in her free time and everyday life."
Starting at $188, available at Diesel
GRUPEE: "A super-slim-fit jean with a super-skinny leg, it features a higher yoke and draws its inspiration from a strong and free spirited woman in a sexy night out at a club."
Starting at $178, available at Diesel
HIGHKEE: "The 'night around town' denim, inspired by the fifties era, for a fashionable and chic look. Straight leg and slim fit with high waist, and taller back pocket to guarantee a great look on the back."
Starting at $168, available at Diesel
MYGUY: "Boyfriend jeans designed for spontaneous and playful women. The perfect denim for browsing a flea market on a Sunday morning. They feature a boyfriend-leg cut and a relaxed fit with a low crotch, and slightly tapered leg."
Starting at $188, available at Diesel