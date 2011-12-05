Sexy To Serious, Diesel Creates Denim For Every Attitude

Looking for the perfect alternative to bougie (pronounced “boo-shgee”) luxury denim? Then why not treat your legs to some fearlessly fashionable jeans from Italian denim experts Diesel.

For their Spring Summer 2012 Preview collection, Diesel made a range jeans perfect for any attitude, literally. Aptly titled “Fit Your Attitude,” the five styles in Diesel’s latest denim collection will surely make any woman feel sexy and confident, thanks to each pair’s special little details.

With features like side seams that are molded to the body and double stitched to balance the front and back, as well as higher yokes and bigger back pockets that will make your derrire look better, the only downside to this collection is choosing which one style is perfect to fit your own attitude!

Check out all of the five styles in the slideshow above, including StyleCaster office favorite Grupee