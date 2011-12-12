See What Inspires Dior Collections In ‘Inspiration Dior’!

Die hard haute couture fans have a slightly newish book to add to their shelves, or coffee tables as the case may be. Earlier this month, Abrams published Inspiration Dior, an exclusive look into some of the fashion house’s most stunning collections, from the launch in 1947 to present day.

The hardcover book is a hefty 330 pages and features 200 full-color images of pieces from past Dior collections and their design inspirations. Sources of inspiration range from fine artwork to the natural world, and the designers of the featured pieces run the gamut too, from Christian Dior to John Galliano.

You’ll also get to see reproduced sketches, archival photographs and a showcase of the many celebrities that have worn Dior throughout the years in this tribute that aims to trace the roots of Dior style.

The book by curator and journalist Florence Mller can be yours for $125.00. Not cheap, but reasonable when you consider that there’s no other way you’ll get such an intimate look at these luxurious works of fashion.

