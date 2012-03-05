See Terry, Tavi, Nicola & More Hang Out At Colette In Paris

There’s a good chance you’ve seen Australian-bred, New York-based illustrator Craig Redman‘s “Darcel Disappoints” around the Internet ‘hood.

You might have seen the one-eyed, black oval figure over on NOWNESS, or on his own self-titled blog, which follows the life adventures of Darcel via Craig.

To help celebrate the 15th anniversary of trendsetting Parisian boutique colette, 150 Darcel portraits will be on display, each one of them depicting a personality from the fields of fashion, art and music that has inspired both the boutique and the illustrator over the last 15 years.

From Raf Simmons to Susie Bubble,Hedi Slimane to Lady Gaga, the exhibit features everybody that’s definitely deserving of front row seating at any fashion week event.

The fact that Craig manages to quickly sum up how most of the world sees these zany characters in a minimalistic and pretty spot-on way is both brilliant and entertaining.

Check out the slideshow above to see some of our favorite images from the showcase which will run throughout the month of March and will also be available for purchase at colette (213 rue Saint -Honor 75001 Paris, France).