See Fashion Photog Juergen Teller’s More Artistic Side

Juergen Teller is one of fashion’s most influential photographers, but he doesn’t just shoot ad campaigns and editorials. In fact, his work is marked by the apparent overlap between the commercial, fashion images he takes for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and his more autobiographical non-commissioned work.

Now, you can see the latter group on display at the Lehmann Maupin Gallery on Chrystie Street in Manhattan, in an exhibition comprised of three recent photo series. Though, of course, fashion has its influence in these photos as well.

The first series features controversial photos of model Kristen McMenamy taken in the home of architecht Carlo Molino.The second series, “Keys to the House,” includes photos taken in and around his Suffolk home. And “Men and Women,” the third grouping, is made up of portraits of close friends and family juxtaposed with more widely known personalities (a nude Vivienne Westwood for one).

Check out the exhibition now until March 17th to see why major fashion houses like Marc Jacobs, Helmut Lang and Yves Saint Laurent seek out Teller for their campaigns.

[Photo via Opening Ceremony]