See ‘Downton Abbey”s Jessica Brown Findlay in ‘Albatross’

Before Jessica Brown Findlay took on the role of Lady Sybil, the Crawley family’s rebellious youngest daughter, on Downton Abbey, she played a much more rebellious teen in British indie flick Albatross. This coming-of-age drama also stars Felicity Jones from last year’s Sundance hit Like Crazy.

In Albatross, which will appear in select U.S. theaters today, Brown Findlay plays Emelia, a reckless, aspiring writer who befriends Beth (Jones’character), Emelia’s behavioral opposite. Emelia works her way into Oxford-bound Beth’s dysfunctional family. Things begin to get uncomfortable when Emelia seduces Beth’s father, who, like Emelia, is a writer.

Shot on the Isle of Man, Albatross looks like it will be filled with pretty ocean scenes, in addition to the inevitable melodrama. Hopefully, the excellent cast will keep the film from becoming unbearably sappy.

Will you see these two up-and-comers share the silver screen? Check out the trailer and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

