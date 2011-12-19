See The Coolest Street Art in Brooklyn From 2011 (VIDEO)

With the end of 2011 around the corner, just about everyone and their mom is putting out their own round-ups of the best of everything from the past year. Thankfully, we managed to stumble upon this slideshow video, featuring some of the raddest street art in Brooklyn spotted over the course of the last 12 months.

Using still shots by photographer Jaime Rojo for the site BrooklynStreetArt.com, the 3-minute and 41-second video displays street art from all parts of the New York City borough. As amazing as some of the works of art are, the only qualm we have with the video is that we’re pretty positive some of those snapshots were taken on the island of Manhattan, and we think we even spot a few tags from the West Coast streets of Los Angeles.

Ignoring these minor details, the video is pretty amazing and definitely worth viewing.

Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!

[via Highsnobette]