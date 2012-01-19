Sebastian Professional’s With A Twist: Give Your Curls Edge

Curly hairit’s not always the easiest type of hair to work with.

Speaking from someone that has had curly hair her whole life (thanks to my Ashkenazi background), it can be a doozy to find the right styling routine for your head full of curls.

Another thing about curly hair is that each person’s hair texture is different (from thick, tight pigtails to loose, thin spirals), which also means that sometimes it can take a while for you to find the right products (especially the right mix of products) that works perfectly for you.

Thanks to Sebastian Professional Design Team Lead Stylist Thomas Dunkin, the hairstyling genius has created a style that’s perfect for all types of curls called “With A Twist”. It’s a statement-making hairdo that boasts a lot of texture, and perfect to attempt right now during the winter season, since we all know that summer means humidity which means frizz which means ugh.

“Curly hair should be textured and defined, but soft and supple at the same,” says Thomas Dunkin. “This sultry seductress’ hair is begging to be played with. I wanted to create a look that makes you want to run your fingers through your hair but not be afraid to mess it up a bit.”

WITH A TWIST

1. Wash and condition hair with Sebastian Professional Volupt. Apply Potion 9 to damp hair and layer Volupt Spray all over the hair insisting at the roots.

2. Blow-dry using a large round brush. Once dry, use a ” curling iron, taking 1″ sections and curl the entire head. Roll sections up and secure with pins.

3. Let cool and remove pins. Run hands through hair and massage scalp to create lift and texture.

4. Randomly select sections of hair and hold straight up spraying with Shaper. Shake the hair and let it fall naturally—this separates the hair and builds body.

5. Finally, take individual sections and finger tease hair to increase volume and texture. To finish the look, spritz with Shaper.