Sebastian Professional’s 5 Hair-Raising Pro Tips For Winter

Susie G
by

When winter sets in, hair can fall a little flat. To help regain volume, here are Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team Member Christina McCarver‘s best tips:

A Styling Trick:

  • On dry hair, spray Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper hairspray (pictured above) to the roots and turn head upside down and spray the underside of the hair. This gives maximum volume to any finished look.
A Styling Product:

  • The Sebastian Professional Volupt Collection (pictured above) includes Volupt Shampoo, Conditioner and Spray, and when used together, creates a triple threat for voluminous hair.
A Styling Tool:

  • A blow-dryer and a round brush are essential for maximum height and volume.
A Type Of Haircut:

  • Layers are great for volume, and so is razoring into the top layer of the hair and lightly throughout. This will break up any weight that may be weighing hair down without compromising length.
A Bad Habit To Break:

  • Not getting enough hair cut off. Hair always looks its best and most full when there aren’t dry, dull, thin ends. Snipping off that extra little bit makes all the difference.

