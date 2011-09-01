Sebastian Professional Stylist Marylle Koken: Know The Pros

To be part of the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team, you have to be a true “artiste” in every sense of the word. Daring, provocative, edgy, innovativeSebastian Professional Stylists aren’t afraid to think outside of the box to create some of the most exciting and fearless hair styles out there today.

This week we chatted with another California-based hair stylist and fellow Design Team member, Marylle Koken. Being a student of the craft since the age of 5 as well as having a brief stint in France, Marylle has now become an established styling star in the industry, thanks to her globally-inspired, trendsetting tricks of the trade.

With the launch of her new salon, The Harlot, in Venice, CA this month, Marylle has a lot to look forward to for the upcoming fall seasonlike rocking out in some candy-colored accessories on the sunny streets of Cali, and even sporting a few messy topknots that go oh so perfect with a turtleneck top.

To find out more about this California girl, check out our interview with Marylle below!

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

My Pandora station takes care of that for me. I usually put on the “Pink Martini” station at my salon. It’s feminine and upbeat, or La Roux radio. It makes us dance.

What book, magazines, and/or blogs are you currently reading?

InStyle, Vogue, NYLON, and Allure, because I really enjoy reading about current make-up and fashion trends.

Who are your favorite style icons and why?

Alexander McQueen, Brigitte Bardotsimply iconic.

Tell us about the last good party you went to.



In fact, it was my salon’s grand opening event! We threw a great, big bash on August 5 to celebrate The Harlot’s official, and already successful inception.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product you love to use on your clients at the moment?

Potion 9it is for curly hair. It diminishes frizz, and holds the curl without needing to use too much product!

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

Emma Watson’s short hairstyle is really cute. The shape of it flatters her features. And Jennifer Aniston’s hair color is pretty, rich and glossy.

What looks and trends do you like to mix to in order to create your own personal style?

I personally go with a rocker, chic look…. sort of street meets feminine.

What are some of your favorite fall accessories you are excited to rock on the streets of LA this season?

Metallic chocolate bangles, watches, and necklaces. So gorgeous. Or very long necklaces with large statements pieces.

What is your number one, go-to spot in Los Angeles?

That’s an impossible question to answer. Los Angeles is a beautiful city, rich with diversity and culture. I suppose when I feel like connecting with nature, I’ll go to the beach. I like Abbot Kinney restaurants and nightlife.

What are your favorite summer hair trends you expect to see transition into the fall?

Inside-out braids, and fish tail braids. These looks complement sleek garments

by outlining the silhouette. Maybe even big messy buns, topknots, which look good

with turtlenecks.

