Sebastian Professional Stylist Janine Jarman Opens New Salon

You might know Sebastian Professional Design Team Member Janine Jarman from Bravo’s Shear Genius. You might also known her as the owner ofone of Hollywood’s best hair salons, Hairroin.

Either way, once you see the newest digs for Jarman’s salon located at LA’s quirky Space 15 Twenty, you won’t ever forget her name again.

Recently opened last week, the new 1,500-square-feet Hairroin Salon will feature a full range of services including haircuts, barbering, color, straightening/perms, styling, braiding, hair extensions, makeup, waxing, tooth jewels (yes, tooth jewels), Japanese nail art and client classes.

You’ll also be in good hands with the salon’s 25 stylists and makeup artists that have previously worked in the fields of fashion and media for the likes of Christian Dior and Armani, the Grammys, MTV Movie Awards and more.

“We’re thrilled to have achieved so much growth and success in only six years,” says Jarman. “What differentiates the Hairroin Salon experience from all others is the creativity and passion of our team. Our stylists have our fingers on the pulse of hair fashion and always create inspired looks – that’s why we’ve gained such a loyal clientele…With its creative brands, Space 15 Twenty is the perfect place to begin the next chapter of our journey.”

Space 15 Twenty is the unique retail setting that is home to an Urban Outfitters, in addition to playing host to gallery events, pop-up shops and the like for some of the most creative and inspiring brands in beauty, apparel, art, dining and more.

Once you step into the new Hairroin salon at this LA hot spot, get ready for a fashion-forward transformation your hair cuticles will never forget!

The salon is located at Space 15 Twenty on 1520 N. Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood. Appointments are currently being accepted for the both the new and existing Hairroin locations. For more information or to book an appointment, please call (323) 467-0392 or visit www.hairroinsalon.com.