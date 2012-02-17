Sebastian Professional & StyleCaster Party At The Darby

Last month, StyleCaster teamed up with our friends at Sebastian Professional and NYLON Magazine to throw a private party at The Darby Downstairs in New York City in honor of our totally amazing “Infinite Possibilities” editorial which debuted here on StyleCaster and in the February issue of NYLON.

Starring Harley Viera Newton, Sophomore NYC’s Chrissie Miller and DANNIJO, (along with the 6 lucky winners from our Infinite Possiblities contest held this past summer), we celebrated these fashion-forward folks and some of our closest friends (oh hey there, Man Repeller and Ilirjana Alushaj)in a packed house.

With tunes provided by Harley Viera Newton, Mick Boogie and yours truly, party-goers threw down their dance moves, enjoying drinks courtesy of Iceberg Vodka.

Oh, and who could forget that super sweet photo booth thanks to our friends at The Magnolia Photo Booth Company?! Can you say, “New Facebook default photo”?

If you weren’t able to party it up with us last month, you can still re-live the highlights by checking out the “too-fun-it-hurts” video down below: