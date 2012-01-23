Sebastian Professional & StyleCaster: Infinite Possibilities

What do you get when you pair up 6 Visionaries with 6 superstars-in-the-making? You get an infinite amount of creativity, personality and possibilities.

Sebastian Professional and StyleCaster have teamed up to present 6 hand-picked individuals (who we like to call Visionaries) that are currently making strides in the fields of music, fashion and art, and put them alongside 6 lucky winners from our “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge held this past summer to have them featured in our glossy fashion editorial, which was shot by photographer Nicholas Routzen at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

With the help of Sebastian Professional Lead Stylist Christina McCarver and her team of groundbreaking stylists, we’ve paired up one Visionary and one Winner side-by-side to have them rock a sleek hairstyle from Sebastian Professional’s Infinite Possibilties lookbook right here on StyleCaster, as well as in the February issue of NYLON Magazine.

Even though each duo is flaunting the same hairstyle, each person has managed to bring their own unique, individual style to the tableand that in itself is what being a fearless innovator is all about.

Photographer: Nicholas Routzen

First Assistant: Greg Aune

Second Assistants: Valentine, Felipe Aparicio

Digital Technician: Tim O’Malley

Hair: Christina McCarver, Sebastian Professional

Michelle Lee, Alejandro Bonilla

Makeup: Wendy Karcher

Manicurist: Jackie Saulsbury

Wardrobe: Lindsay Grosswendt

For more information about our relationship with Sebastian click here cmp.ly/3.