Sebastian Professional Reveals New Shaper Hairspray Can

It Don’t Matter If You’re Black or White

In staying true to its mission, Sebastian Professional will debut a new look for its classic Shaper and Shaper Plus hairsprays for the fall and winter 2011 seasons. The classic white cans will undress and reveal new art that will match the current generation of black can Sebastian hairsprays.

Shaper and Shaper Plus: What’s the Difference?

SHAPER: DESIGNED TO WORK FOR YOU

What It Is: Versatile and working hairspray designed to create shape during and after blow-drying

What It Does: Creates direction, lift, control and medium hold

Best For: Normal to fine hair for brushable control and easy re-styling

SRP: $16.95; Portable $8.95

SHAPER PLUS: SOFT TO THE TOUCH YET STRONG ON THE HOLD

What It Is: Humidity-resistant working and finishing hairspray that dries quickly upon application without stickiness

What It Does: Adds body, direction, lift and strong hold

Best For: Normal to heavy-textured hair for a strong hold that is maintained after blow-drying

SRP: $16.95; Portable $8.95

Take Them For a Test Drive

Why not celebrate the debut of the newest Shaper and Shaper Plus hairspray cans with one of our favorite hairstyle cocktails called “Shaken Up,” created by Sebastian Professional Design Team Stylist Christina McCarver.

SHAKEN UP

1. Prep hair with Sebastian Professional Potion 9.

2. Apply a liberal amount of Mousse Forte to the roots.

3. Flip head upside down and blow-dry the roots to hold in the volume.

4. Section hair and spray each section with Shaper before curling with a large barrel

curling iron. Roll and pin each section against the head for maximum volume.

5. Release the set and brush out the curls. Crimp the base of the crown

with a micro-crimper to add volume and texture to the base.

6. Finish with Shaper.