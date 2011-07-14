Sebastian Professional Mixes Digital and Design: Party Snaps

Last Wednesday, Sebastian Professional put together a special event where industry insiders were invited to preview the hair care brand’s first ever digital lookbook as well as get a few DJ lessons with Sebastian Professional Visionary Harley Viera Newton at Dubspot, New York’s premiere DJ school.

While I am not a big fan of scratch DJing, I do have to admit it was pretty fun learning a few basic moves on a pair of CDJs attached to a Serato-programmed laptop.

After the half-hour DJ lesson, guests were then taken to sit down and chat with world-renowned Sebastian Professional stylists, like Thomas Dunkin and Janine Jarman, about the California-based brand’s new online lookbook.

The lookbook features 10 styles that are all fearless and fashionable for any stylista to don. Each style is a result of an unique cocktail of Sebastian Professional products that gives beauty vixens great versatility and freedom to make each look truly their own.

Just like how DJs mix and layer various rhythms and beats to create an entirely unique sound, with the mixing and layering of Sebastian Professional’s multi-functional haircare products, the final looks that can be imagined are limitless and indefinable!

