Sebastian Professional Mixes Digital and Design: Party Snaps

Last Wednesday, Sebastian Professional put together a special event where industry insiders were invited to preview the hair care brand’s first ever digital lookbook as well as get a few DJ lessons with Sebastian Professional Visionary Harley Viera Newton at Dubspot, New York’s premiere DJ school.
While I am not a big fan of scratch DJing, I do have to admit it was pretty fun learning a few basic moves on a pair of CDJs attached to a Serato-programmed laptop.
After the half-hour DJ lesson, guests were then taken to sit down and chat with world-renowned Sebastian Professional stylists, like Thomas Dunkin and Janine Jarman, about the California-based brand’s new online lookbook.
The lookbook features 10 styles that are all fearless and fashionable for any stylista to don. Each style is a result of an unique cocktail of Sebastian Professional products that gives beauty vixens great versatility and freedom to make each look truly their own.
Just like how DJs mix and layer various rhythms and beats to create an entirely unique sound, with the mixing and layering of Sebastian Professional’s multi-functional haircare products, the final looks that can be imagined are limitless and indefinable!
To get an insider’s glimpse at this exclusive event, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!
Industry insiders were invited by Sebastian Professional to attend a special event where guests learned how to mix beats and mix Sebastian Professional products to create some truly unique hair styles
With Sebastian Professional Visionary DJ-slash-It-girl Harley Viera Newton at the event, she made sure us DJs-in-training looked like pros behind the wheels of steel
A Dubspot instructor gives us the basic 411 on how to scratch and spin
Harley Viera Newton giving some DJ pointers to Beauty High Director Rachel Adler
Photo by Stephanie Seliskar
StyleList Beauty Editor Dana Oliver's DJ name should be DJ Beauty and the Beatz
In just 30 minutes, Rachel Adler went from a DJ zero to a DJ hero!
I sure took "note" of these yummy snacks!
After the DJ lesson, guests were then invited to peruse Sebastian Professional's first ever digital look book
Sebastian Professional Stylist Janine Jarman writes up a personalized cocktail mix for one lucky beauty vixen
Photo by Stephanie Seliskar
A snapshot of my own personal cocktail mix as suggested by Sebastian Professional Stylist Christina McCarver
I was so eager to try out my personalized cocktail recipe with these Sebastian Professional products that I was actually looking forward to waking up early the next morning, unusual for a party girl like myself
Photo by Stephanie Seliskar