Sea, Sex & Sun: Flight Facilities’ ‘Foreign Language'(VIDEO)

For those of us born after 1980, the 70s can seem like an alien world. Luckily, Dimitri Basil’s video for Flight Facilities’ latest single teaches us this “Foreign Language” of blonde babes, shirtless lifeguards and shiny speedboats with a montage that sums up the 70s better than Starsky & Hutch ever did. Complete with a villain and about 20 sexy gun-pulls, this video leaves us wanting to see a feature-length film of the sort.

Flight Facilities are an anonymous DJ duo who claim on their Myspace and Facebook pages to be from Trinidad and Tobago, but are rumored to actually be from Sydney, Australia. Who knows, though?

Their only album Crave You featured the title track and 11 remixes, and aside from a few other remixes, their only other release is this funkadelic jam “Foreign Language”. I guess you can say it’s a typical approach to fame and glory for any small-time musical act, but it sure has got us talking, in any case.

The female voice of Jess Higgs in the track is achingly sweet, but still retains a punch suited for the pulsing track. Check it out for yourself in this fully functional and completely fictional 70s-style “movie trailer” below.