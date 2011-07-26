Scene Shapers: NYC-Based Menswear Designer Joseph Keefer

Joseph Keefer isn’t just one of those typical “fashion guys” who you might always spot at a few NYFW after parties or run into at the latest soire that boutique chain OAK has decided to throw in honor of a new collection.

He’s really just a kid from Washington, D.C. that grew up on punk, hardcore and grunge music, and just happens to be really in tune with the current street culture scene.

As an Assistant Designer to menswear creator Robert Geller, Joseph Keefer has started his own line of printed tee shirts, beanies and other small accessories under the name GHSTS (pronounced “ghosts”). Moving away from his work on Geller’s more high fashion creations, GHSTS shows more of a casual and minimalistic aesthetic from Keefer.

Even though there isn’t much in GHSTS product inventory at the moment, Keefer is hoping to expand the label into “a more well rounded fashion brand” for both men and women that have crafted their own sense of style. The line will also appeal to those who may dress a bit more casual (for New York standards), but still have an appreciation for design and quality.

For Keefer, the latter is really what GHSTS is all about”to make cool, beautiful clothing that’s detail-oriented with great quality.”

