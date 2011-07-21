Scene Shapers: Nightcrawler and DJ Blk.Adonis

Boston-based DJ, Producer and nightlife darling Blk.Adonis (a.k.a. Justin Cameron) has been making shapes and stirring up scenes in the Northeast over the last few years with his fierce attitude and infectious beats.

Through various musical fronts, like his own solo DJ career as Ju$tincredible or the short-lived duo act known as kstrls with fellow Bostonian Zak Broman, Cameron continually manages to morph his talents that always seem to align with the ever evolving musical tastes of today.

From house music jams to dirty electro bangers, Cameron has now taken his musical stylings towards a darker motif. With his new persona “Blk.Adonis” Cameron has encapsulated the sounds of the anti-Freestyle-revivalalso known as electro goth,

The lurid change in Cameron’s musical taste seems to be a sign that this artist, who is still a strong staple on Boston’s underground music and nightlife scenes, is starting to mature and address the more unglamourous bits of the party scene:

The main reason, why I create the music that I do, is because I have to. Engaging and creating music under the alias of Blk.Adonis allows me to take every emotion, and experience that I hold on to that might not be so positive, and confront them in any manner I see fit. I can put those times, and places into music and get it out of my system. Blk.Adonis essentially, gives me strength to address a lot of things, that could prove to be detrimental in the long run. –Justin Cameron

Cameron is in the process of completeing hisKING B?TTY EP, as well as working on a few remixes. He is also finishing up a special collaboration with fellow DJ and Producer Rizzla from Kingdom’s label Fade to Mind.

Listen to an EXCLUSIVE track from Blk.Adonis below, and get your goth boogie on:

In Your Place by blk.adonis