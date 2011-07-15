Scene Shapers: Berlin Artist Stefanie Gutheil Loves Monsters

The city of Berlin has become a vital hotspot in the world of modern art over the last few years, attracting many painters, musicians and other creatives to the German capital. The art and music circles in the city have built up such a reputation of being an international creative hub that many struggling artists from all over the world are willing to cash in their personal savings just to make the artistic mecca to Berlin.

Fortunately for German-born artist Stefanie Gutheil, she didn’t have to travel great distances to settle in this dynamic metropolis.

Based out of East Berlin, Gutheil is an artist whose body of work centers around her manifestations of large canvas paintings and sculptures that integrate traditional materials such as oil and arcylic paints with mixed media. Documenting her daily interactions and observations of people from all walks of life, she transforms the characters she meets into cartoonish creatures.

Gutheil’s studio also happens to be situated in an area where the hip East Berlin nightlife scene is literally right at her door. Being emersed in grotesque views of the area’s after hours follies, Gutheil stylizes the darker side of urban partying into “larger than life” paintings and sculpturesessentially capturing party monsters in their truest form.

On September 8th, the denizens of New York will get a chance to meet face-to-face with Gutheil’s 2D and 3D monsters during her showing, titled “Dreckige Katze,” at the Mike Weiss Gallery in Chelsea until October 8th.

Party monsters and other creatures of the night are highly encouraged to attend!