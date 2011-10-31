Say ‘Buon Konnichiwa’ To A New Tokidoki For Hello Kitty Line

Hello Kitty has hit the cute-as-fudge bull’s eye again with her latest collaboration alongside Italian-based lifestyle brand tokidoki.

The limited-edition line will be available starting November 1st at select Sanrio stores as well as online through Sanrio‘s and tokidoki‘s own websites.

The super-cute, super adorable items will make great gifts for your bestest buds for the upcoming holiday season. From rolling suitcases and neoprene laptop cases, to a wallet, bags in various sizes, watches and plush dolls, you’ll easily be able to find something for everyone on your gift list from the tokidoki for Hello Kitty collection.

What are our favorites? We’re totally smitten with the rolling suitcase, laptop case AND the super kawaii Hello Kitty plush doll — which would make a great desk ornament (hint, hint).

Check out all of the items from the limited edition collection in the slideshow above!