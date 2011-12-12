Satisfy Your Hunger With ‘The Hunger Games’ Cookbook

The Hunger Games, the movie, doesn’t come out until March, but you can satisfy some of your appetite for Katniss and the gang now with The Unofficial Hunger Games Cookbook. From lamb stew to “groosling”, this awesome bit of fandom boasts over 150 recipes inspired by the soon-to-be Hollywood flick based on the science fiction novel.

Get recipes from across Panem, from impoverished District 12 to the glutinous Capitol city. Some recipe highlights include:

French Bread from the Mellark Family Bakery

Katniss’s Favorite Lamb Stew with Dried Plums

Rue’s Roasted Parsnips

Gale’s Bone-Pickin’ Big Game Soup

Capitol-Grade Dark Chocolate Cake

While you may not have to forage to survive, it’s not like coming up with recipes is a piece of cake. The Hunger Games Cookbook will give you dish ideas as diverse as the tributes themselves. Try them all before you get your next taste of the trilogy in movie form.

Hunger Games-themed potluck, anyone?

[via The Pop Culture Brain]