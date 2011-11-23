Rodarte Sisters Play Curator With A Bear And Kirsten Dunst

The annual Belgian magazine publication known as A MAGAZINE will be releasing their 11th issue next month, calling upon the Rodarte sisters to curate 200 pages of photography, art, interviews and personal contributions.

Once a year, A MAGAZINE asks one person (but in this case, it’s actually two) from the realm of art, fashion or design to curate their annual issue that dives into the people, places and things that have inspired them.

“A MAGAZINE curated by Rodarte” will take a look into the world of Kate and Laura Mulleavy, exploring themes about the West Coast and all things Americana. Of course, there will also be fashion spreads featuring gorgeous duds (by who else but Rodarte), modeled by long-time Rodarte fan Kirsten Dunst and one of fashion’s newest “IT” girls, Elle Fanning.

The issue has a huge bear on the cover and will also feature contributed work from Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon (which we’re hoping it will be some sort of ode to a certain fictional town in California that goes by the name of Sunnydale).

Issue A#11 will be available worldwide starting next month. Trust us, it won’t be hard to miss given the oh-so-grizzly cover art.

Photo above by Inez and Vinoodh, courtesy of The Collective Shift and Trunk Archive.