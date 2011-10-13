Rock Out With Harajuku Lovers Super Kawaii Headphones!

First Dr. Dre, then Lady Gaga, and now Gwen Stefani is the latest artist to collaborate with top-of-the-line headphone manufacturer Monster for a collection of super adorable audio earrings.

Based on Gwen’s Harajuku Lovers line, the set of in-ear headphones come in three different models that allow you to express your own individual style (we’re especially loving the G-shaped phones, appropriately named after Mrs. Gavin Rossdale).

Great for working out at the gym or on long road trips, these stylish earbuds will help keep your favorite tunes playing in your ear, and keep any unwanted noises out (just as long as you get the correct fitting eartip size — fortunately, there are three to choose from).

The Harajuku Lovers Super Kawaii headphones from Monster are now available at Target, which you can purchase online, if the site doesn’t happen to be down due to the colossal online shopping magnet that is the Missoni for Target collection.