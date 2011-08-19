Rio-Based TNG’s Spring 2012 Line Is A 90s TV Show Flashback

While us New Yorkers are already gearing up for NYFW next month, the spring/summer 2012 collections have already hit the catwalks in Rio back this past May. Out of all the brilliant designers that showcased their works in the South American creative mecca, I’ve especially become fond of the prints designed by Jonny Macali for established clothing label TNG.

With the use of the postmodern, 90s-esque prints (which remind me a bit of the opening credits to Saved by the Bell or the wallpaper from Pee-Wee’s Playhouse) in addition to the smart, clean lines of the garments that have a subtle touch of volume, all these pieces are great to put together for an outfit that will transition perfectly from day into night.

To check out the TNG spring/summer 2012 collection, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!

[via Behance Network]