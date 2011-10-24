Rihanna Finds and Shatters ‘Love’ In Her Latest Video

Does Rihanna really need an introduction? Hundreds of millions of views flood her songs and music videos on YouTube and her record sales are no less staggering. Since her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad, the 23-year-old superstar has been shifting her image accordingly, and it’s a move that’s put in the center of pop culture’s bright-hot spotlight.

With her latest single and music video “We Found Love,” it seems her rebellious transition is complete. If bad-assery is measured in cigarette smoking, pill-popping, shoplifting, and sex scene-ing, then Rihanna and her lover (played by English boxer/model Dudley O’Shaughnessy, top the charts. As the couple’s romantic hooliganism spirals downward, we realize it’s apparently a bittersweet dance beat.

If any of the video’s 2.7 million YouTube viewers questioned the recklessness exhibited, Rihanna quickly shuts us up with overwhelming seduction created by her voice and body. If you’re as cool and sexy as this couple, maybe, hell, take drugs and steal all you want, I’ll still dance wildly to your intensely catchy beat.