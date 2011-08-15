Rick Owens To Release Coolest Coffee Table Book of the Year

Big news for Rick Owens fansthe American born, Parisian based avant-garde designer will be releasing a book this fall, written by the man himself, that will feature tons of behind-the-scenes images that shed light on the artist that has cultivated an internationally renowned label, with the help of a devoted cult following among celebs and fashion fanatics alike.

The large-format book will also feature contributions from Francesco Bonami, the Manilow Senior Curator at large at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago; Purple Diary Editor-In-Chief and well-known scuzzy French, fashion photog Olivier Zahm; and Italian fashion curator Maria Luisa Frisa.

As a designer who has inspired most of the previous decade’s antifashion, post-apocalyptic trends as well as fellow innovative, gothic designers like London’s own Gareth Pugh (who also now resides in Paris as well), this book will be an intimate eye-opener to a man whose own vision is so dark and beautiful, that it truly speaks and transcends to all generations.

The hardcover book is set to be released on October 4, 2011 from New York publisher Rizzoli, and will retail for $135.00 in the United States and $140.00 in Canada.

I don’t think it’s too early to say that this will hands-down be the best coffee table book to come out this year, unless Danish designer Henrik Vibskov manages to somehow blow up on the paperback scene before the end of 2011?!

[via HypeBeast]