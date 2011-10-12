Real NYC Girls Model in Ghilaga’s Fall 2011 Fashion Flick

Let me give you five reasons why the Ghilaga Fall 2011 video lookbook is rad bones to the max:
- There is a sweet-ass soundtrack, courtesy of The Henry Millers and their jam “Flash Gordon.”
- All the super-wearable disco-meets-grunge dresses in the film are perfect cocktail dresses for the season.
- The short film is a great visual love letter to our beloved city of New York!
- Those sparkly Beatle boots that pop up in the film are out of this world.
- The film uses REAL girls, not just super waify small-town girls from Croatia.
Yes, you read that correctly — real girls are used in this super cute fashion film from designer Emilie Ghilaga, including some of New York’s current “It” kids like the talented Katie Schecter, DJ-slash-aspiring-clothing-designer Hannah Bronfman and man-about-town William Vitiello.
Have a look at the short film for yourself and let us know your five reasons on why this video is awesome (or not) in the comments section below!