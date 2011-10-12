Real NYC Girls Model in Ghilaga’s Fall 2011 Fashion Flick

Let me give you five reasons why the Ghilaga Fall 2011 video lookbook is rad bones to the max:

There is a sweet-ass soundtrack, courtesy of The Henry Millers and their jam “Flash Gordon.” All the super-wearable disco-meets-grunge dresses in the film are perfect cocktail dresses for the season. The short film is a great visual love letter to our beloved city of New York! Those sparkly Beatle boots that pop up in the film are out of this world. The film uses REAL girls, not just super waify small-town girls from Croatia.

Yes, you read that correctly — real girls are used in this super cute fashion film from designer Emilie Ghilaga, including some of New York’s current “It” kids like the talented Katie Schecter, DJ-slash-aspiring-clothing-designer Hannah Bronfman and man-about-town William Vitiello.

Have a look at the short film for yourself and let us know your five reasons on why this video is awesome (or not) in the comments section below!