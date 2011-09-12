Rave At Your Coffee Break With Zeds Dead’s Latest Track!

Electronic duo Zeds Dead (catch the Pulp Fiction reference?), comprised of producers DC and Hooks, have been working together since 2004. Emerging out the techno party scene of Toronto, the band gathered momentum by starting a weekly party in Torontoguests included Skrillex, Nero, Dieselboyas well as touring the UK and US, earning recognition and radio spins on BBC Radio 1 and Rinse FM, all in the last year.

This year, Zeds Dead have revved up their original track production. Even without many “official” releases, the duo has millions of views on YouTube. By the time I found “Coffee Break” on SoundCloud (8 days after it’s release), the track had over 23,000 plays.

“Coffee Break” is a sensational melting pot of styles. The duo released it for free in celebration of reaching 100,000 Facebook fans. The beat feels like hip-hop; the piano has the smooth groove of some kind of Latin jazz tune; some pitched-up Aretha Franklin soul inserted into the mixture; and then with the song’s drop, deep, fuzzy bass brings us back to a raving dubstep party, north-of-the-border style.

You know, like the usual type of party you’d go to on your coffee break, right?

This track from the Toronto duo adds a fresh spin on the whole dubstep scene, on both sides of the border. It’s not a crowded mosh of insane techno noises and electronic screams, but instead, “Coffee Break” exploits simplicity and a calm groove that emerges out of the Franklin’s epic lines. Zeds Dead need to be signed to a label soon because I want a full album of this kind of stuff to dance to during my mid-morning rave, thank you very much!

Be sure to download “Coffee Break” for free here to include this jam on your early day rave soundtrack.

Photo from The Music Ninja