Rad Vintage Films Used To Create Vids for Washed Out, CFCF

While the concept of using old stock footage and turning into some kind of new masterpiece isn’t a totally unfamiliar idea, there is something to be said about the well-edited, unofficial music videos that photographer Franck Deron pieces together for some of his favorite indie bands.

The material Deron uses seems to come from various sources including aviation stock footage, to documentary films from the 70s and 80s, as well as clips from feature length films from that same era.

Deron’s musical appetite for modern, indie electro chillwave jams is perfectly visualized in the final clips he creates for each song. Even though these videos were created in an unofficial capacity, meaning his works are just really well-done fan vids, they’re strong contenders for being the real dizzle.

Deron though has officially directed videos for a few acts including The Burning of Rome and Metric. But to be quite honest, I am a bit more in love with his amazing “collector mixing” skills that’s on display through his own personally made vintage videos.

Check out the clips below Deron created for indie acts Washed Out, CSLSX, CFCF and Walter Meego, and decide if his collection of sweet vintage footage is cooler than his own modern video creations (which you can check out here)!

Washed Out “Before”

Walter Meego “Time Machine”

CSLSX “Keep On Shining”

CFCF “It Was Never Meant To Be (Games Remix)”