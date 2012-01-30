Quiksilver’s ‘The Water Dancer’: Surfing, Ballet & Fashion

Dance may not come to mind when you think of everyone’s favorite surfer-friendly brand Quiksilver, but the clothing company has released a series of short films that show that dancing and surfing have more in common than you might expect.

In “The Water Dancer” project, world-champion surfer Stephanie Gilmore chats with talented women in the world of dance to find out what drives them and how their passion for dance relates to her passion for surfing. In each video, Stephanie finds a new way to relate surfing to dance.

In the first installment of The Water Dancer project, Stephanie meets choreographer Noemie LaFrance, who sees a similarity in the physical movement required when either dancing freely or riding a wave.

The second film features New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck. Tiler and Stephanie discuss finding success in their respective sports at such young ages (Tiler was just 15 when she joined the New York City Ballet and Gilmore got her big break at 17).

In the last video, Stephanie meets female break dancer Casandra “Defy” Rivera. The two women discuss how they are inspired by excelling in male-dominated fields.

Who knew board-shorts-and-bathing-suit-clad surfers could have so much in common with “B-girls” and ballerinas?

