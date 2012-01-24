Q & A: Sebastian Professional Winner Taylor Sampson

Meet our final Sebastian Professional and StyleCaster‘s “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge Winner Taylor Sampson, hailing all the way from Flint, Michigan.

She is one of the six lucky gals that uploaded a photo of themselves, flaunting a fearless hairstyle during our photo-upload contest this past summer, and won the chance to star in an upcoming cover story to be featured right here on StyleCaster, as well as in the pages of the February issue of NYLON magazine.

Digging her rockstar-esque mane, Taylor was another easy pick from the lot, with each of her hair strands covered in some ferociously fierce attitude.

After the shoot we held back in October, we decided to sit down with this Fashion Merchandiser to find out more about this rockstar-in-the-making’s most up-to-date party history, what tunes she’s currently jamming out to and what celebrity hairstyles she’s totally vibing on these days.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Sebastian Professional’s Shaper hairspray. With my Mohawk, I need some strong-hold sprays to keep it upright or perfectly messy.

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

I don’t really follow hair trends. Usually, I set them.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

I always listen to good old rock n’ roll. I will always be a rocker chick.

Tell us about the last good party you went to.

My boyfriend and I threw a Star Wars themed shindig. We made Star Wars related snacks and drinks, and had a movie marathon. (That’s right, I’m a nerd!)

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

I always admire Gwen Stefani and her platinum locks. As far as my “forever favorites”, those would be Pat Benatar and Debbie Harry.

If you could hop on an airplane this very second, where would you go and why?

I’d journey back to France. I loved my last trip there. Or maybe Scotland to see the beautiful landscapes.

Describe your ultimate party outfit.

I’ll wear a dress of some sort, usually featuring a plaid or print. Add stirrup or fishnet tights. Throw on some boots, Docs [sic] or my Calvin Klein booties. Top it off with some fierce hair or a bow in my ‘hawk.

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

Once I decided my new color (I’ve had every one imaginable in my hair) would be orange. My mom was supposed to put highlights throughout but ended up doing too many. My head was full of orange. This was of course right before picture day.

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

Rod Stewart‘s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”