Q & A: Sebastian Professional Winner Paige Hancock

Coming straight out of Baltimore, Paige Hancock is our next “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge winner to be featured right here on StyleCaster.

This slick style vixen from the Mid-Atlantic is one of the six lucky gals that uploaded a photo of themselves, flaunting a fearless hairstyle during our photo-upload contest we held with Sebastian Professional this past summer, and won the chance to be featured in an upcoming cover story that will go live on StyleCaster later this month, as well as be featured in the February issue of NYLON magazine.

Alongside six hand-picked Sebastian Professional Visionaries, including DJ Harley Viera Newton, clothing designer Chrissie Miller and the sister duo behind NYC-based jewelry label DANNIJO, the amazing editorial spread was shot by fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen back in October of last year, right here in New York City.

Since we’re a bunch of curious cats, we wanted to find out more about this chic chiquita (like how she got that amazing ombre dip dye). To find out exactly what it takes to look as cool as Paige, be sure to check out our interview with her down below!

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Shaper Hairspray!

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

I love mermaid hair! I love seeing what my hair will do on its own…the naturally knotted, tousled look is my favorite because it’s so easy.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

I guess I’d say it’s some kind of mix between ambient, electronic, folk and psychedelic.

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands and why?

I pretty much only buy second-hand. I love anything awkward & dated that I can turn into an awesome outfit for like 6 bucks.

What was the last concert you went to?

Twin Sister! My boyfriend’s band, The Dialogue, opened for them. I adore Andrea’s style!

If you could hop on an airplane this very second, where would you go and why?

Oh man, I wish this weren’t hypothetical. Somewhere beautiful and warm. Costa Rica has been in talks…

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

Messy hair, the outfit of a 5-year-old, bruised knees under knee-high socks, vintage boots, worn-leather bag and lots of rings. I like pairing unexpected pieces with one another.

Who is the best dressed cartoon character of all time and why?

I really love Esmeralda’s beautiful purple flowing skirt in The Hunchback of Notre Dame!

Describe your ultimate party outfit.

My comfy, skintight black American Apparel dress over black nylons, with any special, beautifully printed drop-blouse draped over the dress & my Victorian-esque leather boots. So comfortable & still lets me feel sexy!

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

Oh, definitely “The Sign” by Ace of Base or “Macarena” of course!