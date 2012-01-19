Q & A: Sebastian Professional Winner Melanie Pangilinan

Student and Style Blogger Melanie Pangilinan is the fourth winner from our “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge we held a few months back with Sebastian Professional. Amazed by her long locks and stellar style, she was a pretty obvious choice to be picked as one of the six lucky winners to be featured in our upcoming cover story that will go live on StyleCaster later this month, as well as appear in the pages of the February issue of NYLON magazine.

Alongside six hand-picked Sebastian Professional Visionaries, including DJ Harley Viera Newton, clothing designer Chrissie Miller and the sister duo behind NYC-based jewelry label DANNIJO, the amazing editorial spread was shot by fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen back in October of last year, right here in New York City.

After the shoot, we caught up with Melanie to find out more about this Jersey Shore local (don’t worrywe’re pretty sure she’s not a fan of Ed Hardy nor fist pumping into the air). Check out all the juicy 411 we got on her from our interview, posted down below.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Sebastian Professional have great hair products! One of their products I have tried and love is their Mousse Forte. I love to curl my hair and it helps keep those waves in all day and prevents frizzing.



What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

My favorite hair trends are the voluminous curls, high buns, fishtail braids, long wavy curls, fringe bangs and dip-dye hair. I would love to have my hair styled differently everyday!

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

I would have to admit that Taylor Swift has beautiful, long hair! She could style it any way she wants and it would look amazing.

What are your go-to sources for fashion and beauty inspiration?

These days I turn to fashion/beauty blogs and personal style blogs of other people for inspiration. People come up with such great outfit combination and DIY ideas. It’s amazing. It is also such a convenient way to get inspiration because it is all on the Internet. No matter if you are at home or on the go, you can connect to the Internet on your laptop, iPhone or iPad, and find inspiration with just one click!

If you could hop on an airplane this very second, where would you go and why?

Oh, if I could jet on an airplane, I would love to go to Japan because it has always been one of the top places to go to on my to-do list! Japan is well-known for their street fashion and trendsetting. I would love to see it for myself, go site-seeing and explore the Tokyo streets to do some shopping!

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

My personal style varies on my mood. Sometimes I would wear something edgy and grungyother days I would put together a more bohemian or vintage look. Though the style I usually go for on an everyday basis is chic, feminine and romantic. Check out my personal style blog sometime and say hello!

Who is the best dressed cartoon character of all time and why?

When I was young, I used to have this obsession with Sailor Moon, haha! I adored her dresses. And for those of you who know, she had a transforming brooch and pen that allows her to magically change into any outfit. I would love to have that pen of hers!

Describe your ultimate party outfit.

My ultimate party outfit would be a gold sequin, low-back body-con dress, paired up with Steve Madden heels and a Chanel purse!

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

I ‘ve never had any terribly horrible experiences when getting my hair cut or styled. My only pet peeve is when my hair gets cut shorter than expected because I always want to keep it long.

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance

to when you hear it come on?

Currently, I’m jamming to “Mr. Saxobeat” by Alexandra Stan. I turn the volume up whenever it comes on the radio on my way to school!