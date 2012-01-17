Q & A: Sebastian Professional Winner Marta Pozzan

Meet Los Angeleno Marta Pozzanour third Sebastian Professional and StyleCaster‘s “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge Winner.

She is one of the six lucky gals that uploaded a photo of themselves, flaunting a fearless hairstyle during our photo-upload contest this past summer, and won the chance to be featured in an upcoming cover story to be featured right here on StyleCaster, as well as in the pages of the February issue of NYLON magazine.

Inspired by Sebastian Professional’s innovative rule-breaking products, Marta uploaded a photo of herself onto our site (which you can check out above), rocking out a head-turning hairdo.

We caught up with the superstar-in-the-making after our cover shoot to find out more about this PYT’s own personal style, the worst haircut she ever had and what fashion labels she’s totally into right now.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Sebastian Professional Shaper Zero Gravity dry, brushable, lightweight control hairspray. It’s such a smart solution to shape and hold your hair without making it heavy and stiff.

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

I’m really into the 60s-inspired voluminous up-do.

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands and why?

Miu Miu, Chanel, Isabel Marant, Maison Martin Margiela and Celinebecause you would end up wearing impeccable outfits anytime.

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

Jaime King.

What was the last concert you went to?

30 Seconds to Mars.

If you could hop on an airplane this very second, where would you go and why?

London. It’s my favorite city in Europe and I miss it so much…I miss shopping there and going to fancy exhibitions.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

Chic, masculine, sophisticated and edgy.

What’s one hairstyle faux pas that you secretly love?

Natalie Portman‘s “pinky” wig as Alice in Closer.

Describe your ultimate party outfit.

Azzedine Alaa caramel mini-dress, Jeffrey Campbell Night Walk shoes in Black Suede, Topshop black opaque tights and LuLu Guinness shocking pink perspex lips clutch.

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

Short and boyish as Hilary Swank in Boys Don’t Cry, when I was 10.