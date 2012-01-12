Q & A: Sebastian Professional Winner Jilly Miscioscia

Meet our second Sebastian Professional and StyleCaster‘s “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge Winner Jilly Miscioscia, hailing from New York (just like StyleCaster!).

She is one of the six lucky gals that uploaded a photo of themselves, flaunting a fearless hairstyle during our photo-upload contest this past summer, and won the chance to be featured in an upcoming cover story to be featured right here on StyleCaster, as well as in the pages of the February issue of NYLON magazine.

Replicating the “Whiplash” style cocktail, designed by Sebastian Professional Stylist Diva Poulus, Jilly uploaded a photo of herself onto our site (which you can check out above), whipping up a headtop full of fierceness.

We chatted up this fashion blogger after the shoot back in October to find out more about her own personal style, what tunes she’s currently jamming out to and what hairstyles she’s totally digging at the mo’.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

I love the Shaper Plus Hairspray. I’ve been hooked on it for years. It helps my hair defy gravity!

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

A loose, messy braid looks so effortless and cool. I also love a slicked-back ponytail.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

Coldplay, Jay-Z, Adele, Maroon 5, Beyonc and The Beatles.

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands and why?

Marc Jacobs has always been a favorite of mine. I feel like his clothes are perfect for that fun, unaffected girl at the party that everyone wants to hang out with. And I still haven’t gotten over that carousel at the Louis Vuitton S/S ’12 show. Amazing.

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

I’m totally digging Olivia Wilde‘s ombr color. And Heidi Klum‘s layers make me want to chop away at my hair.

What are your go-to sources for fashion and beauty inspiration?

My Mother and Grandmother have been tremendous influences on me; I am endlessly inspired by their timeless, elegant style. Blogs are also a daily source of inspiration.

What was the last concert you went to?

Sugar Ray! Middle school dream fulfilled.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

I think my style is pretty classic. I’m almost always wearing something that can quickly be dressed up or down, depending on where my day takes me. I’m also a huge proponent of the high-low mix!

What’s one hairstyle faux pas that you secretly love?

80s big hair la Mtley Cre.

Describe your ultimate party outfit.

Anything sparkly finished off with sky-high heels, chunky jewels and a Chanel cross-body bag, of course.