Q & A: Sebastian Professional Visionary Sarah Kuhn

A modern-day jack of all trades, Brooklyn’s Sarah Kuhn is a designer and owner of SFK Accessories, guitarist for all-girl indie rock band Open Ocean, and is all-around awesome.



We recently caught up with Sarah who posed for the upcoming Sebastian Professional & StyleCaster “Infinite Possibilities” cover story. Alongside the 6 lucky winners from the “Infinite Possibilities” challenge, as well as the 5 other Sebastian Professional Visionaries, the amazing editorial spread was shot by NYC fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen and will be featured right here on StyleCaster later this week.

You’ll also be able to check out the full cover story in the pages of one of StyleCaster’s favorite mags,NYLON, in their upcoming February issue!

Check out our exclusive one-on-one with Sarah down below!

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Halo Mist because it adds a lot of shine.

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

Bigger, wilder hair seems to be embraced more now, which is great. I can never really pull off a perfectly straight coiffure. I also love all the experimental braiding & plaiting.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

Kate Bush and my friend’s bands The Working Poor, Robin Vote & Pocket Niko.

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands and why?

Vintage YSL uses my favorite color schemeso many fabulous reds and purples.

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

The classic French film beauties: [Brigitte] Bardot, Anna Karina & Jane Birkin, and Kate Bush & Lou Doillon with their sexy manes.

What are your go-to sources for fashion and beauty inspiration?

Old music videos, films and my friends & bandmates inspire me.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

“Twisted Classic” I suppose since I tend to steer clear of trends…with a dash of rock and roll glamour!

What’s one hairstyle faux pas that you secretly love?

It’s no secret that hair left unwashed a few days is better than sparkling clean hair.

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

Probably when I chopped it all off myself at age eleven. Although I did a pretty good job considering I just put it in a pony tail and cut it off.

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

A tie between most songs by Lil Wayne and/or Roxy Music, but it doesn’t take all that much to get me to dance. The list could go on and on.