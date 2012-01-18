Q & A: Sebastian Professional Visionary Jodie Snyder

Meet Jodie Snydera designer from our hometown of New York City that makes up one-half of DANNIJO (along with her sister Danielle Snyder), and the next Sebastian Professional Visionary to be featured right here on StyleCaster.

We caught up with Jodie after her and her sister (along with 4 other Sebastian Professional Visionaries) were shot for the upcoming Sebastian Professional & StyleCaster “Infinite Possibilities” cover story. Alongside the 6 lucky winners from the “Infinite Possibilities” challenge we held back this past summer, the amazing editorial spread was shot by NYC fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen and will be featured right here on StyleCaster later this month.

You’ll also be able to check out the full cover story in the pages of StyleCaster favorite NYLON magazine in their upcoming February issue!

Get to find out more about Jodie (like her favorite hair faux pas and which blogs she checks out for fashion inspiration) by glancing at our exclusive interview with her down below!

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Sebastian Professional Shaper Zero Gravity. I like light hairsprays that hold your hair but are easy to work with and don’t make your hair stiff.

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

The beachy wave is still my favorite. I also love big blowouts that have a lot of body and movement.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

The Rapture, Jay-Z, Kayne West, Rihanna, Florence + the Machine, Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac.

Tell us about the last good party you went to.

Heidi Klum & Seal‘s Halloween party. Some of the best costumes I have ever seen.

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

I always love Jennifer Aniston‘s hair. I also love Julianne Moore‘s reddish brown hair color. Gisele Bndchen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also have amazing hair.

What are your go-to sources for fashion and beauty inspiration?

Stylecaster, Style.com, The Man Repeller, The Coveteur, Into The Gloss, The Cut, Net-A-Porter and Shopbop.

What was the last concert you went to?

Jay-Z and Kayne West. It was epic! Best concert to date.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

I would describe my style as classic bohemian. I love tailored pieces as staples in my closet. I have a huge collection of blazers which is one of my favorite pieces to buy. I also have a huge vintage collection. I am always finding amazing vintage pieces and remaking them to fit my body. I get a lot of my clothes tailored. Fit is very important to me. I am a huge accessories person. I never leave the house without DANNIJO. I also love buying shoes and handbags. I love mixing vintage with more modern pieces. I am definitely a mood dresser and like to mix up my style.

Describe your ultimate party outfit.

I love a great fitting dress with lots of jewelry and great heels.

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

Prince’s “Kiss”.