Q & A: Sebastian Professional Visionary Danielle Snyder

New York-based designer Danielle Snyder is one-half of the sister duo behind the blogworthy DANNIJO jewelry label. Known for their colorful, statement pieces that often sees a mix of both stones and intricate metal work, DANNIJO has become a favorite amongst the street style set.

We caught up with Danielle after her and her sister (along with 4 other Sebastian Professional Visionaries) were shot for the upcoming Sebastian Professional & StyleCaster “Infinite Possibilities” cover story. Alongside the 6 lucky winners from the “Infinite Possibilities” challenge we held back this past summer, the amazing editorial spread was shot by NYC fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen and will be featured right here on StyleCaster later this month.

You’ll also be able to check out the full cover story in the pages of StyleCaster favorite NYLON magazine in their upcoming February issue!

Check out our exclusive one-on-one with Danielle down below!

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

What did they use in my hair that made it shiny? I loved that! [Sebastian Professional Shine Define, SRP $16.95]

What are your favorite hair trends at the moment?

Effortlessly wavy long hair la Gisele and sleek wavy hair to the side like Sebastian Professional styled mine in the shoot. It’s so old Hollywood glam and feminine.

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands, and why?

I love Vena Cava. Those girls are rad and they design really wearable pieces with a bit of a runway edge. I’m also a huge fan of Opening Ceremony, Rag + Bone, Proenza Schouler, TOPSHOP and Isabel Marant. I love Marchesa and Carlos Miele for evening gowns. I don’t have any pieces yet, but I’m also a huge fan of Rodarte. For shoes, nothing beats Prada and Miu Miuthey’re comfortable and cool. And nothing finishes off an outfit quite like DANNIJO jewelry.

Tell us about the last good party you went to.

I went to Heidi Klum and Seal’s Halloween party at the Dream with my sister and friend Leandra Medine of ManRepeller. Our costumes were legit—I was Cleopatra, Jodie was ELVIS (!!) and Leandra was herself (?), and the whole party was an eye candy festpeople had the most intricate and creative costumes I’ve ever seen. And my favorite DJ, Questlove, kept the beats pumping.

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

Liv Tyler’s long dark hairshe always looks amazing. Gwyneth Paltrow’s straight 90s cut and Taylor Swift’s hair party.

What was the last concert you went to?

A SPIN show with The Rapture, Crystal Castles and A-Trak.

If you could hop on an airplane this very second, where would you go and why?

Costa Rica! I’ve never been and I got a surf board this summer that I’m dying to use somewhere hot.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

My style is pretty eclectic, but I’m a tomboy at heart. I love all things with a Western spiritI went to school in Nashville and love cowboy boots and fringe vests/jackets. Overall, my aesthetic is a combination of bohemian and rock ‘n’ roll. I love anything that’s effortlessly coolI’m always wearing soft cut-up vintage rocker tees, jeans, leather jackets and high top sneakers. Lately I’ve been really into dressing like a womandeep sangria colored lipstick, lady-like blouses and lace-up heels. See how much of a mood dresser I am?

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

Probably when I put bleach in parts of my hair in middle school, attempting to create effortless highlights. It didn’t work out too well.

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”, or Michael Jackson “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”.